US February Empire Fed +12.9 vs +5.0 expected

Highest since May 2019



Prior was +4.8

New orders 22.1 in February versus 6.6 January



Prices paid 25.0 in February versus 31.5 in January



Employment 6.6 in February versus 9.0 in January

Shipments a 18.9 in February versus 8.6 in January



Average employee workweek -1.0 versus +1.3 in January



Unfilled orders +4.5 versus -2.7 in January



Delivery time +8.3 versus -2.7 in January



inventories +12.9 versus -0.7 in January

Six-month business conditions 22.9 vs 23.6 in January

This is a pleasant surprise and it has given the US dollar a lift, in particular against the moribund euro. USD/CAD is also stronger after Canadian manufacturing sales missed estimates.

