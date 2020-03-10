US February NFIB small business optimism index 104.5 vs 103.0 expected

Latest data released by NFIB - 10 March 2020





The data was said to be released a few hours ago, but there is always some form of mix up in the NFIB releases (they tend to be released earlier most of the time but no consistency). The website is even down now so I'm not sure what is going on.





Anyway, the release here hardly matters all too much as business optimism still sits higher but NFIB notes that almost all the survey responses preceded the coronavirus outbreak as well as the Fed's emergency 50 bps rate cut.





Moving forward, keep an eye on the index as it will be offer a decent read for sentiment on the ground and how smaller firms are affected by the virus outbreak.





As such, it will gather more importance over the next few months in trying to determine the economic fallout in the US as a result of the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.



