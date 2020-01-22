US November FHFA house price index +0.2% vs +0.3% expected

Home price data from the US regulator

  • Prior was +0.2%
  • Prices up 4.9% y/y vs 5.0% prior
  There are signs that US housing is picking up. Trump was lobbying for more rate cuts as well today.
