US futures hit limit-down for today

S&P 500 futures hit limit-down band of 2,393.50

Meanwhile, Dow futures also hit its limit-down band of 20,039. Risk is starting to fall across the board with Asian equities also shaving gains on the day.





The Shanghai Composite is now flat after having seen gains of 1.3% erased while the Nikkei and Hang Seng are down by 0.5% and 1.0% respectively now.





US futures hitting a limit-down means that further losses will be limited until the cash market opens later today. But if anything else, this continues to show that optimism remains fleeting despite the bounce seen in trading yesterday.



