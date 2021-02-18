US futures keep lower ahead of North American trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk keeps in a more tepid spot so far today

The market is seeing a bit of a mixed mood with Treasuries a little lower alongside stocks, while the dollar is also slightly weaker across the board for the time being.

E-minis 18-02
S&P 500 futures are down by ~0.4%, Nasdaq futures down ~0.7% and Dow futures down ~0.2% currently as we look towards North American trading.

The February rally looks to be stalling as investors pause to catch a breath. There are no major hints of risk aversion yet but again, watch out for the move in the bond market in case there are negative spillovers ahead of the weekend.

