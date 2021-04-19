US futures keep lower ahead of North American trading
A bit of a pullback after last week's rally
European equities are little changed on the day with US futures also meandering after the surge higher on Friday. The market is calm but so far, the dollar slump is overshadowing everything else with stock traders looking less interested on the session.
Nasdaq futures were holding close to flat levels earlier but have joined S&P 500 futures and Dow futures to sit in negative territory ahead of the US open.