US futures pare gains to fall flat on the day

S&P 500 futures erase all of its earlier gains on the session

At the same time, European equities have also pared back most of its earlier gains too with the DAX now up by only 0.6% following over 2% gains at the start of the session.





The overall risk mood continues to hint at more tepid tones with the bond market not budging as Treasury yields keep slight lower on the day still. 10-year yields are down by 2.5 bps to 0.747%, little changed from the start of European morning trade.





That is not giving a lot of direction for major currencies today, with the dollar a little mixed amid subdued ranges for the most part across the board thus far.





Today, it is all about the key risk events later in the European afternoon and North American trading. As such, expect another quiet few hours as we count down the clock.



