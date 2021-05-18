US gas distributor Colonial Pipeline further computer problems - not a cyber attack this time

Washington Post on further IT issues at the gasoline, diesel and jet fuel network on the US East Coast:

Colonial Pipeline still recovering from shutdown

company said the latest problem was not a continuation of the cyberware attack

"Our internal server that runs our nomination system experienced intermittent disruptions this morning due to some of the hardening efforts that are ongoing and part of our restoration process"





The number of outlets with no gasoline for customers is declining, currently said to be under 10,000. So that's getting better.







