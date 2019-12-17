US government weighing new limits on sales of chips, other components to Huawei

So reports Bloomberg (link here)

U.S. government is weighing new limits on sales of chips and other vital components to China's Huawei

Industry associations representing U.S. chipmakers, software companies and manufacturers have written to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in recent weeks arguing against the changes, according to copies obtained by Bloomberg News.

The story was out in the US afternoon ICYMI.





Huawei has been a flashpoint in US-China relations. Not in a good way.



