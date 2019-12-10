US House Speaker Pelosi says close but deal not yet done on NAFTA
Pelosi weighs in again on the USMCA negotiations
She said something similar (pretty much the same) earlier.
Everyone having a good old chatter on it today.
- CAD PM Trudeau spoke with US' Trump Monday on NAFTA
- CAD dep PM Freeland will attend NAFTA talks in Mexico in Tuesday
- NAFTA - Lighthizer and Kushner are heading to Mexico for MOAR trade talks
- A Mexican official says USMCA deal is drawing nearer
- US House majority leader also says an agreement on USMCA is close