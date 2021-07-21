US infrastructure - 2 hours after the vote failed the positive hype has begun again

The bill was tossed out of the Senate: Senate votes 51-49 against starting debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

51-49 sounds close, right? No, as the post highlights, 60 votes were needed.





Now the spin doctors are at it:

Senator Joe Manchin says ... We have made significant progress in bipartisan infrastructure proposal negotiations

US President Biden was asked if a deal will be done .... "Yes we will"

The only thing missing from this farce is the boatloads of soybeans à la the China trade deal phase 1



