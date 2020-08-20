US initial jobless claims 1106K vs 920K estimate
US initial jobless claims and continuing claims
- US initial jobless claims 1106K vs.920K estimate. Prior week revised up 8000 from 963K to 971K
- 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 1254.75K
- US continuing jobless claims 14844KK vs 15000K estimate. The prior week was revised to 15480K vs 15486K previously reported
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims came in at 15841.25K
- There were gains in claims in New Jersey, New York, and Texas
The move back above the million level at his a step back. But the continuing claims moved back below the 15 million level which is a positive at least for now