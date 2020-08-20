US initial jobless claims 1106K vs.920K estimate. Prior week revised up 8000 from 963K to 971K



4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 1254.75K



US continuing jobless claims 14844KK vs 15000K estimate. The prior week was revised to 15480K vs 15486K previously reported



4 week moving average of continuing claims came in at 15841.25K



There were gains in claims in New Jersey, New York, and Texas



The move back above the million level at his a step back. But the continuing claims moved back below the 15 million level which is a positive at least for now





