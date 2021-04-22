US initial jobless claims 547K versus 610K estimate

Good data for the 2nd consecutive week as the reopening in the US continues. The claims numbers before the pandemic hit were around 215K area. So the data is better but still elevated. The last time the pre-pandemic number was above 547 was on the week of September 25, 2009 when it was at 554K. That was down from a cycle high of 674K during the week of March 27, 2009. The high during the pandemic reached 6149.0K on April 3, 2020.