US initial jobs claims 267K versus 257K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week





Prior week 269K revised to 271K (lowest level since March 14, 2020)

Initial jobs claims 267K versus 257K estimate.



4-week moving average initial jobs claims 278K vs 285.25K. That is the lowest since March 14, 2020 when it was at 225.5K.

Continuing claims 2160K an increase of 59K from last week.



4-week moving average continuing claims 2245K vs 2355.75K. The averages the lowest level since March 21, 2020 when it was at 2071.75K

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 30 were in Kentucky (+2,882), Louisiana (+907), Minnesota (+885), Tennessee (+798), and New Jersey (+768),

The largest decreases were in Missouri (-3,014), Florida (-2,286), Virginia (-1,482), Oklahoma (-1,324), and Pennsylvania (-1,026).



The focus is on the much higher-than-expected CPI data. US yields are higher with the tenure up at 1.488% +3.9 basis points. The stock futures have moved lower with the NASDAQ now down over 100 points. The Dow is down around 85 points. The S&P index is down -17 points. The USD has spiked higher on the data too.