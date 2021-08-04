US ISM services PMI for July 64.1 versus 60.5 estimate
US ISM Services PMI for July
- ISM services PMI for July 2021
- Prior report 60.1
- business activity index at 67
- employment 53.8 versus 49.3 last month
- new orders 63.7 versus 62.1 last month
- inventories 49.2 versus 49.9 last month. This is the 14th consecutive increase
- prices paid 82.3 versus 79.5 last month
- order backlog 63.5 versus 65.8 last month
- export orders 65.8 versus 50.7 last month
- import orders 51.6 versus 58.2 last month
- supplier deliveries 72 versus 60.5 last month
- The 64.1 is the highest reading since the inception of the service PMI in 2008.
- The 12 month average is 59.5.
- The high is this month 64.1 while the low is at 55.3
- The 17 industries reporting an increase in business activity for the month of July - listed in order - are: Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Management of Companies & Support Services; Wholesale Trade; Retail Trade; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Accommodation & Food Services; Information; Health Care & Social Assistance; Transportation & Warehousing; Public Administration; Utilities; Other Services; Construction; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Finance & Insurance; Educational Services; and Mining.
- No industry reported a decrease in July.
- Employment activity in the services sector grew in July after a month of contraction. ISM®'s Services Employment Index registered 53.8 percent in July, up 4.5 percentage points from the June reading of 49.3 percent.
Click here for the full report