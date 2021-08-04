US ISM services PMI for July 64.1 versus 60.5 estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US ISM Services PMI for July

ism
  • ISM services PMI for July 2021
  • Prior report 60.1
  • business activity index at 67
  • employment 53.8 versus 49.3 last month
  • new orders 63.7 versus 62.1 last month
  • inventories 49.2 versus 49.9 last month. This is the 14th consecutive increase
  • prices paid 82.3 versus 79.5 last month
  • order backlog 63.5 versus 65.8 last month
  • export orders 65.8 versus 50.7 last month
  • import orders 51.6 versus 58.2 last month
  • supplier deliveries 72 versus 60.5 last month
  • The 64.1 is the highest reading since the inception of the service PMI in 2008. 
  • The 12 month average is 59.5. 
  • The high is this month 64.1 while the low is at 55.3
  • The 17 industries reporting an increase in business activity for the month of July - listed in order - are: Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Management of Companies & Support Services; Wholesale Trade; Retail Trade; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Accommodation & Food Services; Information; Health Care & Social Assistance; Transportation & Warehousing; Public Administration; Utilities; Other Services; Construction; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Finance & Insurance; Educational Services; and Mining. 
  • No industry reported a decrease in July.
  • Employment activity in the services sector grew in July after a month of contraction. ISM®'s Services Employment Index registered 53.8 percent in July, up 4.5 percentage points from the June reading of 49.3 percent.
Click here for the full report
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose