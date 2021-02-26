US January PCE core +1.5% y/y vs +1.4% expected
US January 2021 PCE report
- Prior was +1.5% y/y
- PCE core MoM +0.3% vs +0.1% expected
- Prior MoM +0.3%
- Deflator YoY +1.5% vs +1.4% expected
- Prior deflator YoY +1.3%
- Deflator MoM +0.3% vs +0.1% expected
- Prior MoM deflator +0.3%
Higher inflation and slightly softer inflation isn't the combination the market wanted to see today.