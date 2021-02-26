US January PCE core +1.5% y/y vs +1.4% expected

US January 2021 PCE report

US January PCE core
  • Prior was +1.5% y/y
  •  PCE core MoM +0.3% vs +0.1% expected
  •  Prior MoM +0.3%
  •  Deflator YoY +1.5% vs +1.4% expected
  •  Prior deflator YoY +1.3%
  •  Deflator MoM +0.3% vs +0.1% expected
  •  Prior MoM deflator +0.3%
Consumers spending and income for August:

  • Personal income +10.0% vs +9.5% expected. Prior month +0.6%
  • Personal spending +2.4% vs +2.5% expected. Prior month -0.2% (revised to -0.4%)
  • Real personal spending +2.0% vs +2.2% expected. Prior month -0.6% (revised to -0.8%)
Higher inflation and slightly softer inflation isn't the combination the market wanted to see today.

