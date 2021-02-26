US January PCE core +1.5% y/y vs +1.4% expected

Personal income +10.0% vs +9.5% expected. Prior month +0.6%



Personal spending +2.4% vs +2.5% expected. Prior month -0.2% (revised to -0.4%)

Real personal spending +2.0% vs +2.2% expected. Prior month -0.6% (revised to -0.8%)

Higher inflation and slightly softer inflation isn't the combination the market wanted to see today.



Consumers spending and income for August: