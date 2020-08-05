US July ADP employment +167K vs +1200K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The jobs report from ADP

ADP employment
  • Prior was +2369K (revised to +4313K)
  • Small businesses +63K
  • Midsized -25K
  • Large +129K
  • Goods +1K
  • Services +166K
That's a big miss in jobs and is going to stoke fears about a similar miss ing non-farm payrolls (consensus +1500K).

There's a big revisions to the upside on the prior but the market is more interested in what's happening now than in June.

All that said, ADP has been a poor predictor of anything in the COVID-era.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose