US March core PCE +1.8% y/y vs +1.8% expected

Highlights from the personal consumption expenditure report for March 2021:

Prior was +1.4% y/y

PCE core MoM +0.4% vs +0.3% expected

Prior MoM +0.1%



Deflator YoY +2.3% vs +2.3% expected

Prior deflator YoY +0.5%



Deflator MoM +0.5% vs +0.5% expected

Prior MoM deflator +0.2%

Personal income +21.1% vs +20.3% expected. Prior month -7.1%



Personal spending +4.2% vs +4.1% expected. Prior month -1.0%



Real personal spending +3.6% vs +3.7% expected. Prior month -1.2%



It took until February revisions until the January stimulus checks were fully incorporated into the January data. I expect a similar kind of upward revision for March when we get next month's report.



Consumers spending and income for March: