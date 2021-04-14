US March import price index +1.2% m/m vs +0.9% expected

Prior was +1.3%

Ex petroleum +0.9% m/m vs +0.5% expected

Prior ex petroleum was +0.5%

Prices +6.9% y/y



This is far down the list of inflation data points but given the market's laser-focus on pricing at the moment, it's notable. That kind of import inflation is leads to sticker-shock from companies and price hikes.





Sequentially over the past four months it's been: