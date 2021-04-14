US March import price index +1.2% m/m vs +0.9% expected
March import price data
- Prior was +1.3%
- Ex petroleum +0.9% m/m vs +0.5% expected
- Prior ex petroleum was +0.5%
- Prices +6.9% y/y
This is far down the list of inflation data points but given the market's laser-focus on pricing at the moment, it's notable. That kind of import inflation is leads to sticker-shock from companies and price hikes.
Sequentially over the past four months it's been:
- +1.0%
- +1.4%
- +1.3%
- +1.2%
Those are all month-over-month figures. That's about 22% at an annualized pace.