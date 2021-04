Prior was 775K

Sales +20.7% m/m

Median price $330,800 vs $328,200 a year earlier

Average sale price $397,800



New home supply 3.6 months at this pace vs 4.4m prior



This number represented a big jump after winter weather slow home shopping in February. The largest jumps were in the south (+40.2%) and midwest (+30.7%), which dovetails with the areas hit by winter storms.