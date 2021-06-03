US May ADP employment +978K vs +650K expected

Prior was 742K (revised to 654K)

Largest rise since June

Full report



Details:





Small businesses 333K vs 235K prior

Midsized 338K vs 230K prior

Larger 308K vs 277K prior

Goods sector 128K vs 106K prior

Service sector 850K vs 636K prior



This is a very strong report despite the downward revision to April. The track record alongside non-farm payrolls is spotty but the trend is what's most important now and it's clearly improving at an accelerating pace. Last month, ADP was strong and non-farm payrolls were surprisingly weak.







The US dollar has strengthened on the data to the best levels of the day on most fronts, adding 5-15 pips.

