US May ADP employment +978K vs +650K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The US jobs report from ADP

Details:

  • Small businesses 333K vs 235K prior
  • Midsized 338K vs 230K prior
  • Larger 308K vs 277K prior
  • Goods sector 128K vs 106K prior
  • Service sector 850K vs 636K prior

This is a very strong report despite the downward revision to April. The track record alongside non-farm payrolls is spotty but the trend is what's most important now and it's clearly improving at an accelerating pace. Last month, ADP was strong and non-farm payrolls were surprisingly weak.

The US dollar has strengthened on the data to the best levels of the day on most fronts, adding 5-15 pips.

