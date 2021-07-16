US June retail sales +0.6% vs -0.4% expected

Sales are up 18.0% above the June 2020 level.

Some key categories (m/m):

Food services and drinking places +2.3%

Non store retailers (online) +1.2%

Clothing and accessories +2.6%

Gasoline stations +2.5%

Electronics and appliances +3.3%

Furniture -3.6%

Motor vehicle and parts dealers -2.0%

The 'food services and drinking places' is the cleanest category to evaluate the reopening and how much of the pent up savings people will spend. The 2.3% rise follows a 2.3% in

