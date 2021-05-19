US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 14 May +1.2% vs +2.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 14 May 2021

Prior +2.1%

Market index 724.2 vs 715.3 prior

Purchase index 265.3 vs 276.7 prior

Refinancing index 3,413.3 vs 3,281.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.15% vs 3.11% prior







Overall, housing market conditions have met a bit of moderation after having run hot last year as evident with the trend in purchasing activity over the past few months.

The jump in mortgage applications in the past week owes much to refinancing activity as purchases is seen dipping again, with a slight bump to the long-term rate observed.