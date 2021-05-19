US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 14 May +1.2% vs +2.1% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 14 May 2021

  • Prior +2.1%
  • Market index 724.2 vs 715.3 prior
  • Purchase index 265.3 vs 276.7 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,413.3 vs 3,281.0 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.15% vs 3.11% prior
The jump in mortgage applications in the past week owes much to refinancing activity as purchases is seen dipping again, with a slight bump to the long-term rate observed.

Overall, housing market conditions have met a bit of moderation after having run hot last year as evident with the trend in purchasing activity over the past few months.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose