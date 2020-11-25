US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 20 November +3.9% vs -0.3% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 20 November 2020





Market index 863.6 vs 831.5 prior

Purchase index 314.6 vs 303.9 prior

Refinancing index 4,077.7 vs 3,901.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 2.92% vs 2.99% prior

The long-term mortgage rate fell to a survey low in the past week and that is continuing to spur housing market activity, with purchases and refinancing both jumping. After a bit of a slow period in mid-September to October, we're starting to see more of a pickup again.



