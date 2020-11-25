US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 20 November +3.9% vs -0.3% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 20 November 2020
- Prior -0.3%
- Market index 863.6 vs 831.5 prior
- Purchase index 314.6 vs 303.9 prior
- Refinancing index 4,077.7 vs 3,901.6 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 2.92% vs 2.99% prior
The long-term mortgage rate fell to a survey low in the past week and that is continuing to spur housing market activity, with purchases and refinancing both jumping. After a bit of a slow period in mid-September to October, we're starting to see more of a pickup again.