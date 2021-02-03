US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 29 January +8.1% vs -4.1% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 29 January 2021
- Prior -4.1%
- Market index 981.1 vs 907.6 prior
- Purchase index 334.6 vs 334.2 prior
- Refinancing index 4,746.2 vs 4,261.5 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 2.92% vs 2.95% prior
The jump in the past week owes much to a spike in refinancing activity but purchases in general also continue to hold up. That continues to reflect stronger housing market conditions in general, as has been the case with rates being this low.