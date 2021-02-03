US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 29 January +8.1% vs -4.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 29 January 2021





Market index 981.1 vs 907.6 prior

Purchase index 334.6 vs 334.2 prior

Refinancing index 4,746.2 vs 4,261.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 2.92% vs 2.95% prior

The jump in the past week owes much to a spike in refinancing activity but purchases in general also continue to hold up. That continues to reflect stronger housing market conditions in general, as has been the case with rates being this low.



