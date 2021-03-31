US media reports the Johnson & Johnson vaccine delayed by a 'mix up'
New York Times says delay due to a factory mix up
- Workers at a plant manufacturing 2 COVID19 vaccines accidentally muddled up the vaccines' ingredients several weeks ago
- 15m doses have had to be binned
What is it with J&J's vaccine, they seem to be a hapless bunch there. Looks like they are blaming the workers, not management. Which is often a sign of poor quality management.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines powering ahead in the US though.