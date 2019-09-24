US media - senior Democrats pondering if time has come to impeach President Trump

Maybe another issue to watch for risk assets? Or is this a storm in a teacup?

Via Washington Post (and others reporting similar):

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been quietly sounding out top allies and lawmakers about whether the time has come to impeach President Trump, according to multiple Democratic officials

She was making calls as late as Monday night to gauge support in the caucus, and many leadership aides who once thought Trump's impeachment was unlikely now say they think it's almost inevitable.

