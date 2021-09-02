US monthly nonfarm payroll jobs report due at 1230 GMT - preview
At 8.30 am ET on Friday 3 September 2021. Here are the main points expected from the report, compiled by Bloomberg:
Change in non-farm payrolls: +725,000 expected and +943,000 in July
Unemployment rate, August: 5.2% expected and 5.4% in July
Average hourly earnings, month-over-month: 0.3% expected and 0.4% in July
Average hourly earnings, year-over-year: 4.0% expected and 4.0% in July
- If we were to jump back to 100% of normal school operations, we might get a gain of something like 900,000 jobs in the education sector when that rebound happens. We doubt we'll get that full bounce back, and we almost certainly won't get it all in one month
- So we're thinking that this month, we might get a boost from the education sector of about 225,000 jobs. And our forecast for the total payroll gain this Friday is 625,000 jobs.
