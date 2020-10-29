US new confirmed coronavirus cases set new a single-day record of more than 83,440

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Johns Hopkins University data

Although the death rate has fallen thanks to improved intervention techniques this large increase will see a large number of deaths in coming weeks. And with very little extra being done to combat this most recent wave it will not be long before the +100K a day level is reach, and beyond.

A terrible state of affairs for people of the world's richest country. 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose