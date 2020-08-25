US new home sales for July 901K vs 790K estimate

New home sales for July 2020 surge higher

  • New home sales for July 2020 jumped to 901k VS 790k estimate. Highest level since December 2006
  • The prior month was revised higher to 791K vs 776K initially reported. 
  • Month-to-month change 13.9%
  • 3 month average 793K up from 682.6K
  • Month supply 4.0 months vs. 4.6 months previously. That is a low
  • Homes for sale 299K vs. 304K last month.
  • Median price $330,600 which is lower than last month $337,000. Prices are still up 7.2% year on year
  • The mean price rose to $391,300 from $381,900. Prices are up 4.8% year on year
Recall that last week the existing home sales which accounts for about 85% to 90% of the housing market in the US, was much stronger than expected at 5.86M for July vs. 4.7M in June. The inventory remains a problem with supply at only 3.0 months.

This report mirrors the strength in the existing home sales. Housing remains strong as Covid since buyers into the suburbs.
