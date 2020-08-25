US new home sales for July 901K vs 790K estimate

New home sales for July 2020 surge higher





New home sales for July 2020 jumped to 901k VS 790k estimate. Highest level since December 2006

The prior month was revised higher to 791K vs 776K initially reported.



Month-to-month change 13.9%



3 month average 793K up from 682.6K



Month supply 4.0 months vs. 4.6 months previously. That is a low



Homes for sale 299K vs. 304K last month.



Median price $330,600 which is lower than last month $337,000. Prices are still up 7.2% year on year



The mean price rose to $391,300 from $381,900. Prices are up 4.8% year on year



Recall that last week the existing home sales which accounts for about 85% to 90% of the housing market in the US, was much stronger than expected at 5.86M for July vs. 4.7M in June. The inventory remains a problem with supply at only 3.0 months.







This report mirrors the strength in the existing home sales. Housing remains strong as Covid since buyers into the suburbs.

