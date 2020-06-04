US nonfarm payroll - Goldman Sachs preview
NFP due Friday 5 June 2020
- for Adam's preview: Non-farm payrolls preview: The May jobs report by the numbers
- due at 1230 GMT
- headline expected -7,500,000 … epic job loss number
- prior -20,537,000 … the 'hold my beer' previous month's result
Snippet from GS on what they expect:
- Estimate -7.25m
- Downward revisions to April payrolls are likely
- Unemployment rate to 21.5%
- In interpreting tomorrow's report, we will again pay special attention to the number and share of workers on furlough or temporary layoff