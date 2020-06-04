US nonfarm payroll - Goldman Sachs preview

NFP due Friday 5 June 2020 

Snippet from GS on what they expect:
  • Estimate -7.25m
  • Downward revisions to April payrolls are likely
  • Unemployment rate to 21.5%
  • In interpreting tomorrow's report, we will again pay special attention to the number and share of workers on furlough or temporary layoff
