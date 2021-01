Prior was +1.3% (revised to +1.6%)

Residential +17.9% y/y

Non-residential -5.2% y/y

Private +4.9% y/y

Public +2.4%



This is a noisy data point but the upward revision means that the trend is still strong. I don't expect any slowdown so long as rates remain low. About 60% of US construction is residential.