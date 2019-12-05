US November Challenger job cuts -16.0% vs -33.5% y/y prior

Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc - 5 December 2019





Prior -33.5%

Layoffs 44.57k

Prior 50.28k

The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.







Total job cuts in November fell compared to October but in total employers have announced plans to cut 559,713 jobs from their payrolls this year - which already surpasses the total seen in 2018 (538,659 job cuts).





This month's report noted that:





"Employers did not make large-scale job cut plans in November. While concerns of a downturn may linger, consumer confidence is strong and companies are holding on to their employees in a tight labor market".

Once again, cuts this month were led by the tech sector and with constant innovation and evolution in the sector's landscape, I can't say that is too surprising.



