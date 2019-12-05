US November Challenger job cuts -16.0% vs -33.5% y/y prior

Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc - 5 December 2019


  • Prior -33.5%
  • Layoffs 44.57k
  • Prior 50.28k
The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.

Total job cuts in November fell compared to October but in total employers have announced plans to cut 559,713 jobs from their payrolls this year - which already surpasses the total seen in 2018 (538,659 job cuts).

This month's report noted that:

"Employers did not make large-scale job cut plans in November. While concerns of a downturn may linger, consumer confidence is strong and companies are holding on to their employees in a tight labor market".
Once again, cuts this month were led by the tech sector and with constant innovation and evolution in the sector's landscape, I can't say that is too surprising.

