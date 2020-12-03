US November ISM services index 55.9 vs 55.8 expected

ISM services index for November 2020:

Details:

  • business activity 58.0 vs. 61.2 last month
  • new orders 57.2 vs. 58.5 last month
  • backlog of orders 50.7 vs. 54.4 last month
  • employment to 51.5 from 50.1 last month
  • new export orders 50.4 vs. 53.7 last month
  • imports 55.0 vs. 52.5 last month
  • supplier deliveries 57.0 vs. 56.2 last month
  • inventory change 49.3 vs. 53.1 last month
  • inventory sentiment 49.9 vs. 51.1 last month

The ISM services report and Markit services PMI are on completely different pages at the moment. This one is at the lowest since May, while the Markit survey is at the highest since 2015.

This chart shows the ISM vs Markit survey. Note how ISM has long been stronger but they've reversed recently.
ISM services index
