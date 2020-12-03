US November ISM services index 55.9 vs 55.8 expected

Prior was 56.6





business activity 58.0 vs. 61.2 last month

new orders 57.2 vs. 58.5 last month

backlog of orders 50.7 vs. 54.4 last month

employment to 51.5 from 50.1 last month

new export orders 50.4 vs. 53.7 last month

imports 55.0 vs. 52.5 last month

supplier deliveries 57.0 vs. 56.2 last month

inventory change 49.3 vs. 53.1 last month

inventory sentiment 49.9 vs. 51.1 last month Details:





The ISM services report and Markit services PMI are on completely different pages at the moment. This one is at the lowest since May, while the Markit survey is at the highest since 2015.





This chart shows the ISM vs Markit survey. Note how ISM has long been stronger but they've reversed recently.

