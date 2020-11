Latest data released by ADP - 4 November 2020





Prior 749k; revised to 753k

The headline is weaker than estimated with the breakdown seeing goods-producing jobs up 17k with service-providing jobs up 348k. That's a poor miss although the market is more distracted by the election focus at the moment. But yes, let's not forget that there is still a Fed meeting and non-farm payrolls report this week.