US October CPI +6.2% y/y vs +5.8% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US October 2021 consumer price index data

US CPI yy
  • Highest since 1990
  • Prior was 5.4%
  • m/m CPI +0.9% vs +0.6% expected
  • Prior m/m reading was +0.2%
  • Real weekly earnings -0.9% vs +0.8% prior
Core inflation:
  • Ex food and energy +4.6% vs +4.3% y/y expected
  • Prior ex food and energy +4.0%
  • Core m/m +0.6% vs +0.4% exp
  • Prior core m/m +0.2%
  • Full report
Note on the consensus numbers: I've seen some different estimates that were mostly lower than what I have here. So the numbers beat the estimates but perhaps by even more than is shown here.

The US dollar has jumped on the headlines around 20 pips across the board.

More details:
  • CPI food +0.9% m/m
  • Housing +0.7% m/m
  • Owners' equivalent rent +0.4%
  • CPI energy +4.8%
  • Gasoline +6.1%
  • New vehicles +1.4%
  • Used cars +2.5%
Credit Suisse said a rise in housing of more than 0.5% would be a potential signal of more persistent inflation. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose