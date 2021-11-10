US October CPI +6.2% y/y vs +5.8% expected

Highest since 1990



Prior was 5.4%

m/m CPI +0.9% vs +0.6% expected



Prior m/m reading was +0.2%

Real weekly earnings -0.9% vs +0.8% prior



Ex food and energy +4.6% vs +4.3% y/y expected

Prior ex food and energy +4.0%



Core m/m +0.6% vs +0.4% exp



Prior core m/m +0.2%

Full report

Note on the consensus numbers: I've seen some different estimates that were mostly lower than what I have here. So the numbers beat the estimates but perhaps by even more than is shown here. Core inflation:Note on the consensus numbers: I've seen some different estimates that were mostly lower than what I have here. So the numbers beat the estimates but perhaps by even more than is shown here.



The US dollar has jumped on the headlines around 20 pips across the board.





More details: