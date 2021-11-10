US October CPI +6.2% y/y vs +5.8% expected
US October 2021 consumer price index data
- Highest since 1990
- Prior was 5.4%
- m/m CPI +0.9% vs +0.6% expected
- Prior m/m reading was +0.2%
- Real weekly earnings -0.9% vs +0.8% prior
Core inflation:
- Ex food and energy +4.6% vs +4.3% y/y expected
- Prior ex food and energy +4.0%
- Core m/m +0.6% vs +0.4% exp
- Prior core m/m +0.2%
- Full report
The US dollar has jumped on the headlines around 20 pips across the board.
More details:
- CPI food +0.9% m/m
- Housing +0.7% m/m
- Owners' equivalent rent +0.4%
- CPI energy +4.8%
- Gasoline +6.1%
- New vehicles +1.4%
- Used cars +2.5%
Credit Suisse said a rise in housing of more than 0.5% would be a potential signal of more persistent inflation.