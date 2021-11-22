US October existing home sales 6.34m vs 6.18m expected

Prior was 6.29m

+0.8% m/m vs +7.0% prior



Supply at 2.4 months vs 2.4 months prior



Median price $353,900 vs $352,800 prior

Median prices +13.1% vs +13.3% y/y prior



The housing market remains hot. We highlighted the case for an upside surprise in this data point ahead of time.





It's not a big market mover but there's a consensus out there that US housing is going to flatten out, if not reverse. I don't think it will. I believe we're in the early innings of a multi-year bull market is US residential real estate that will keep consumers flush and commodity prices high.

