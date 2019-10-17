US October Philly Fed business outlook +5.6 vs +7.6 expected

October Philly Fed data

  • Prior was +12.0
  • Prices paid 16.8 vs 33.0 prior
  • New orders 26.2 vs 24.8
  • Employment 32.9 vs 15.8 prior
  • Six month index 33.8 vs 20.8

