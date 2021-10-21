US October Philly Fed 23.8 vs 25.0 expected
The Philly Fed's regional economic survey
- Prior was 30.7
- New orders 30.8 versus 15.9 prior
- Employment 30.7 versus 26.3 prior
- Avg workweek 27.8 vs 29.3 prior
- Capex 32.4 vs 23.6 prior
- Prices paid 70.3 versus 67.3 prior
- Future activity 24.2 vs 20.0 prior
- Delivery times 32.2 vs 20.4 prior
- Full report (pdf)
A dip isn't a sign of a slowdown after it jumped to 30.7 from 18.8 last month. It's just noise with the index reflecting solid demand, rising prices and a difficulty finding workers. The rise in capex intentions is a good sign for longer-term growth.
The market is focused on pricing at the moment but you can see signs of a topping out in pressures in the survey.