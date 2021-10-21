US October Philly Fed 23.8 vs 25.0 expected

Prior was 30.7

New orders 30.8 versus 15.9 prior



Employment 30.7 versus 26.3 prior

Avg workweek 27.8 vs 29.3 prior



Capex 32.4 vs 23.6 prior



Prices paid 70.3 versus 67.3 prior

Future activity 24.2 vs 20.0 prior

Delivery times 32.2 vs 20.4 prior

Full report (pdf)



A dip isn't a sign of a slowdown after it jumped to 30.7 from 18.8 last month. It's just noise with the index reflecting solid demand, rising prices and a difficulty finding workers. The rise in capex intentions is a good sign for longer-term growth.





The market is focused on pricing at the moment but you can see signs of a topping out in pressures in the survey.



