US official says China grandstanding, public theatrics, dramatics over substance
The US-China summit in Alaska is not getting off to a friendly beginning at all.
If comments from a senior US official are indicative of the mood:
- The Chinese delegation at Alaska talks seems to have arrived intent on grandstanding, focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance.-u.s. senior administration official
- US will use the remaining hours to outline for the Chinese delegation in private the same messages we have consistently delivered in public