US official says China grandstanding, public theatrics, dramatics over substance

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US-China summit in Alaska is not getting off to a friendly beginning at all.

If comments from a senior US official are indicative of the mood:

  • The Chinese delegation at Alaska talks seems to have arrived intent on grandstanding, focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance.-u.s. senior administration official
  • US will use the remaining hours to outline for the Chinese delegation in private the same messages we have consistently delivered in public



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose