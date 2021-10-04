US plans 'frank conversations' with China in the coming days on Phase One trade deal

US to also restart tariff exclusion process on Chinese goods





US won't seek Phase Two trade talks on core Chinese structural trade issues

US will use 'all available tools' to address China's failure to meet trade commitments

To restart tariff exclusion process on Chinese goods; tariffs to stay in place for now

Will have 'frank conversations' with China to discuss China's performance under the Phase One trade deal

Beijing is resistant to addressing US structural concerns, doubling down on 'authoritarian state-centric approach' to trade



The Reuters report cites senior US officials in saying what trade representative, Katherine Tai, will outline in a virtual meeting with Chinese counterparts "soon".





Look out for further remarks on this at 1400 GMT, with Tai set to speak later in the day. From over the weekend, in case you missed it:







