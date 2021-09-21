US President Biden says will keep discussing a trade deal with the UK

UK PM Johnson is meeting with Biden in Washington.

Johnson wants a trade agreement with the US but is apparently being fobbed off to some indeterminate time in the future.









GBP is non-responsive, a bit jaded by this topic.

Biden has again brought up the topic of the Brexit impact on Ireland - says he does not want to see a closure of Irish borders. Its no secret that this a concern of Biden's, he has brought it up numerous times. Johnson has more work to do it seems.