US President Biden says will keep discussing a trade deal with the UK
UK PM Johnson is meeting with Biden in Washington.
Johnson wants a trade agreement with the US but is apparently being fobbed off to some indeterminate time in the future.
Biden has again brought up the topic of the Brexit impact on Ireland - says he does not want to see a closure of Irish borders. Its no secret that this a concern of Biden's, he has brought it up numerous times. Johnson has more work to do it seems.
GBP is non-responsive, a bit jaded by this topic.