US President Biden, UK PM Johnson, Australian PM Morrison jointly speaking
Delivering remarks on a national security initiative
- Johnson and Morrison attending virtually.
Australia is to get nuclear-powered submarines (for the first time) in a new security deal with the US and the UK.
Part of a new security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region.
Oz PM Morrison says Australia is not trying to acquire nuclear weapons. He spent 2020 trying not to acquire vaccines.
--
China is going to be very happy with this. Not.