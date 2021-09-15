US President Biden, UK PM Johnson, Australian PM Morrison jointly speaking

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Delivering remarks on a national security initiative

  • Johnson and Morrison attending virtually.
Australia is to get nuclear-powered submarines (for the first time) in a new security deal with the US and the UK.

Part of a new security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region.

Oz PM Morrison says Australia is not trying to acquire nuclear weapons. He spent 2020 trying not to acquire vaccines. 

--
China is going to be very happy with this. Not. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose