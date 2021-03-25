US Q4 GDP (third reading) +4.3% q/q annualized vs +4.1% expected

Second reading was +4.1%

Personal consumption +2.3% vs +2.4% expected

GDP price index 2.0% vs 2.1% expected

Core PCE 1.3% vs 1.4% expected

Inventories added 1.37 percentage points to GDP.



Some of the change is trade-driven with exports up 22.3% compared to 21.8% in the second report. Home investment was also bumped to +36.6% compared to +35.8% previously.





The Q1 consensus is currently -0.1% but there is considerable disagreement about that and I expect it will be higher. For Q2, the consensus is at +11.7% and it's 5.7% for the year.

