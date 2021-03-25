US Q4 GDP (third reading) +4.3% q/q annualized vs +4.1% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The third look at US Q4 GDP

  • Second reading was +4.1%
  • Personal consumption +2.3% vs +2.4% expected
  • GDP price index 2.0% vs 2.1% expected
  • Core PCE 1.3% vs 1.4% expected
Inventories added 1.37 percentage points to GDP.

Some of the change is trade-driven with exports up 22.3% compared to 21.8% in the second report. Home investment was also bumped to +36.6% compared to +35.8% previously.

The Q1 consensus is currently -0.1% but there is considerable disagreement about that and I expect it will be higher. For Q2, the consensus is at +11.7% and it's 5.7% for the year.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose