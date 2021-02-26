US sanctions 76 Saudi officials over Khashoggi killing

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Laughable response

  • Imposes visa restrictions
  • Imposes financial sanctions on Al-Qahtani and Hassan Mohammed Al Asiri
Asiri is a general and advisor to Khashoggi.

Biden campaigned on "making Saudi Arabia the pariah it is" and Trump said the same. Yet here we are with another slap on the wrist. I should have known better.

Update: The total number of individuals to be sanction is 76. The intel report also says US officials believe Saudi crown prince approved operation to 'capture or kill' journalist.

