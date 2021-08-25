US Sec of State Blinken: There are less than 1K Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan

US aggressively reaching out to the remaining 1000 contacts who may be Americans

at least 4500 US citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14



says 6000 American citizens were in Afghanistan who wanted to leave when evacuations began



there are less than 1000 Americans actively seeking to leave Afghanistan



US is aggressively reaching out to the remaining of thousand contacts who may be Americans



US developing plans for aiding departure after the 31st August.

Looking at series of options when asked about keeping Kabul embassy after US military leaves Afghanistan



US will use every diplomatic economic assistant tool to ensure those who want to leave Afghanistan past August 31 can do so



The effort to help people who want to leave Afghanistan will continue as long as it takes



Regional countries making active efforts to see if they can play a role in keeping Kabul airport open



US Secretary of State Blinken on Afghanistan evacuations says: