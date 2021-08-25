US Sec of State Blinken: There are less than 1K Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan

US aggressively reaching out to the remaining 1000 contacts who may be Americans
US Secretary of State Blinken on Afghanistan evacuations says:
- at least 4500 US citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14
- says 6000 American citizens were in Afghanistan who wanted to leave when evacuations began
- there are less than 1000 Americans actively seeking to leave Afghanistan
- US is aggressively reaching out to the remaining of thousand contacts who may be Americans
- US developing plans for aiding departure after the 31st August.
- Looking at series of options when asked about keeping Kabul embassy after US military leaves Afghanistan
- US will use every diplomatic economic assistant tool to ensure those who want to leave Afghanistan past August 31 can do so
- The effort to help people who want to leave Afghanistan will continue as long as it takes
- Regional countries making active efforts to see if they can play a role in keeping Kabul airport open
