US Secretary of State Pompeo says China has not been forthright on coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Also says its not the first time the World Health Organisation has failed its mission

Pompeo interview on Fox

More:
  • China communist party to be held accountable

Pompeo expressing the views within the US administration looking for targets to blame for the virus. Trump expressed similar earlier in his comments on China:
Its a disaster in the US and finger pointing will continue as scapegoats are sought from the poor response of US officials. 



See here for global coronavirus case data
