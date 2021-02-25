US sells 7-year notes at 1.195% vs 1.151% WI

Results of the $64 billion sale

4.4 bps tail

Bid to cover 2.04 vs 2.30 prior

This is a disastrous auction. The wheels are about to come off the bond market.

The belly is falling apart, US 5-year yields just hit 0.86% on a puke out.







Before the auction I read that today's move was 6 standard deviations. It's gotta be up to 8 or 10 now.





The vast majority of money in the bond market is slow-moving and there will be many bond holders pulling the plug in the day ahead.

