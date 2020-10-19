US Senate leader McConnell speaking, says will vote on stimulus this week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

McConnell leads the Republican majority Senate

Leads with speaking about appointing a judge 

Adds now he says the Senate will vote on coronavirus economic relief stimulus this week.
  • nominates Tuesday or Wednesday for a vote

Looks like a positive development for the prospect of stimulus pre-election. If McConnel can convince his own party to support whichever stimulus bill is before them. So far the Senate majority in the upper house have shown to immovably opposed to all of the bills re this issue that have been presented to them in prior months. 




