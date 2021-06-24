US Senate's McConnell says infrastructure framework an 'encouraging sign of progress'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The 'framework' has, by some, been reported as a deal. It is not. LOL. 

  • McConnell concedes its an 'encouraging sign of progress' 
Adds that 
  • less than 2 hours after endorsing the agreement US President Biden took the "extraordinary step" of threatening to veto it.
  • says "optimism" about the plan "was short-lived." 
  • hopes that the bipartisan group can recover and get its good faith efforts back on track
Farce continues. 




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose