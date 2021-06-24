US Senate's McConnell says infrastructure framework an 'encouraging sign of progress'
The 'framework' has, by some, been reported as a deal. It is not. LOL.
- McConnell concedes its an 'encouraging sign of progress'
Adds that
- less than 2 hours after endorsing the agreement US President Biden took the "extraordinary step" of threatening to veto it.
- says "optimism" about the plan "was short-lived."
- hopes that the bipartisan group can recover and get its good faith efforts back on track
Farce continues.